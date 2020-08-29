Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003,394 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fortis worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,907. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.