Friendz Hits Market Capitalization of $400,796.88 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $400,796.88 and approximately $133,707.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.05651891 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,908,182 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

