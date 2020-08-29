Fusion (FSN) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and $2.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,855,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,286,021 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

