Garlicoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $136,660.45 and $81.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,528,600 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

