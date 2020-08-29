Genaro Network (GNX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.22 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 108.3% higher against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, Gate.io and Bibox. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $11.26 million and $4.22 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, CoinMex, Bibox, DigiFinex, Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

