Glenview Trust Co Acquires 10,448 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.15. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

