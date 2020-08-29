Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 64,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 35,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

