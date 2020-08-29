Global Social Chain Price Up 18.8% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $115,809.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,726,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

