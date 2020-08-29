Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Cap Achieves $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00482500 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010827 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002745 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012801 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

