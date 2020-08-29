GreenMed Market Cap Tops $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.72 or 0.05505115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

