GXChain Price Hits $0.75 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. GXChain has a market cap of $48.60 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00006495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001629 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

