Harmony Reaches One Day Volume of $8.82 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and $8.82 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.