Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 99,934 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,934 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned about 0.31% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $75,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 416.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 378,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,596. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

