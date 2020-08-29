Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the quarter. Hartford Short Duration ETF accounts for 6.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 1,454.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter.

HSRT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

