Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 657.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 2,037,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,608,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 1,459,997 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after buying an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,616,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808,106. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

