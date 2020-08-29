HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $483.65 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00013939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $483.65 million and approximately $992,992.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007465 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005379 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00032278 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

