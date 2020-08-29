HelloGold Hits One Day Volume of $181.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $220,617.26 and approximately $181.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. During the last week, HelloGold has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

