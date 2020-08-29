HempCoin (THC) Trading Up 11.1% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $3,396.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,294.52 or 1.06792370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00160989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002874 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,185,709 coins and its circulating supply is 258,050,559 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

