HeroNode Achieves Market Cap of $63,869.73 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, LBank and IDEX. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $63,869.73 and $80.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Token Store, LBank and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

