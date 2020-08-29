Hiveterminal Token Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $2,135.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

