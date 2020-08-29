Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

HD stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

