Horizen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $84.20 million and $2.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.57 or 0.00074425 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00698966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00086208 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,827,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Graviex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

