Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,861 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 629,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

