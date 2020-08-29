Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,526.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.