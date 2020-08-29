Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,285 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,451,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after buying an additional 759,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $133,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,011.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,468 shares of company stock worth $15,449,366. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $72.44. 1,023,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

