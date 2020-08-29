Hound Partners LLC Sells 212,112 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hound Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212,112 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 7.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $293.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average is $214.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

