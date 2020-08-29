HyperDAO (HDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $2.07 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,069,974 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

