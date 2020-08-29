I/O Coin Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.53 million and $15,497.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00741898 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00040279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.01082111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,365,257 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

