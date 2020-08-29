ICON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $137.65 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00005537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, Hotbit and DragonEX. ICON has a market cap of $362.18 million and approximately $137.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 853,967,802 coins and its circulating supply is 563,009,826 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Rfinex, OOOBTC, Allbit, OKEx, Binance, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Gate.io, DragonEX, ABCC, HitBTC, COSS, Bithumb, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

