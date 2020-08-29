IG Gold (IGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $81.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 137.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 148.1% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. IG Gold has a market cap of $3.34 million and $81.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

