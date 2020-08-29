Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,673 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth approximately $64,182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunomedics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after buying an additional 1,081,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $35,504,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Immunomedics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,128,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 591,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $41.89. 977,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 3.41. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.