International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

IMXI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 153,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

