Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $292.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,930,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,544,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $293.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

