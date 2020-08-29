Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 3,405,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 119,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 171,531 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,340,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

