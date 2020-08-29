Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 3,405,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 119,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 171,531 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,340,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
