iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.94. 1,163,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,803. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.