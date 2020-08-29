iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,762,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 241,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 383,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 543,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,190. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.