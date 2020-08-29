iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,868,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,502,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.82. 53,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

