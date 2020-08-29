iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.41. 2,553,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,457. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

