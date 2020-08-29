Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.17 ($4.29).

Several research firms have weighed in on IWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective (down from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IWG to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 239 ($3.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 281.60 ($3.68). 1,094,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -28.73. IWG has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.