JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,300. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09.

