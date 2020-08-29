Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $6,759.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

