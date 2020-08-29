Joint Ventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $31,234.50 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $31,234.50 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.01652361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00200607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00195638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

