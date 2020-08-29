JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,389,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,313,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,405 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,720 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

