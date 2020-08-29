Jupiter 1-Day Volume Hits $103,011.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $25,023.07 and $103,011.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01653135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00184870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

