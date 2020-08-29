KekCoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $47,302.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KekCoin has traded down 69.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030620 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.01571035 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

