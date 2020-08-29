Kin (KIN) Price Tops $0.0000

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $17.19 million and $100,967.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, DDEX, OTCBTC, Fatbtc and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

