King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $198.11. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $243.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

