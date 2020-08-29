King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $217.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

