King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $246.26 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.46% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $246,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $296.76. The stock had a trading volume of 502,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,373. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

