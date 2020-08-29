King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $82.79 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

